Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:COF opened at $203.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.