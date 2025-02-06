Christian Kleinerman Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.59. 4,959,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.