Christian Kleinerman Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.59. 4,959,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $5,851,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

