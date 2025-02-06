Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $272.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.59. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

