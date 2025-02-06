Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

