Citizens Jmp Upgrades Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) to “Strong-Buy”

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $406.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 38.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

