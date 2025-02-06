City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $66,720.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.51. City Holding has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in City by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in City by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in City by 137.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.