Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NET traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 6,620,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. Cloudflare has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $144.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $2,049,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,549,491.47. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,738 shares of company stock valued at $69,632,506 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

