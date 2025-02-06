CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMC Metals

CMC Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

Insider Activity at CMC Metals

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,565,000 shares of company stock worth $63,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.