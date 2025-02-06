CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Metals

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

