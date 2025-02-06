Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 930,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 720,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 182,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 116,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

