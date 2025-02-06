Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 67492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Colibri Resource Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

