Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 67492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Colibri Resource Stock Up 25.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.
Colibri Resource Company Profile
Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colibri Resource
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.