Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 222,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,825. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

