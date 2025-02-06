Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.800-4.150 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.700 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.2 %

COLM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.