Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.800-4.150 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.700 EPS.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.2 %
COLM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.30.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Sportswear
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.