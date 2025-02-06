Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,262 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.25% of Concrete Pumping worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 526,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $414.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

About Concrete Pumping

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.