Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 964 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.26.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $5,501,978 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.43 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

