Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $573,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.