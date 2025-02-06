Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CET stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

About Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, CEO John C. Hill bought 700 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,143.04. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $59,755.85. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,864.90. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

