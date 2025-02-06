Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelon by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after buying an additional 1,293,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

