Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.3 billion.

Corteva Stock Down 3.2 %

CTVA traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

