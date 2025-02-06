Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Shares of COST opened at $1,042.88 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,043.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $956.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

