Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $1,075.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.22.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,047.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The company has a market cap of $464.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $958.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

