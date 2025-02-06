Country Club Bank Has $942,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

