Country Club Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,622 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

