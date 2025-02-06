Country Club Bank Sells 2,995 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,281,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 186,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

