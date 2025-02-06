Country Club Bank Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

