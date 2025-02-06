Country Club Bank Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Bank cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,018,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $213.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.