Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) VP Sells $194,387.82 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 775 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $17,127.50.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,046 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 762.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,798,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after buying an additional 2,474,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $46,388,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

