Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.730-2.830 EPS.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,798,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
