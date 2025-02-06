Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.730-2.830 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,798,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

