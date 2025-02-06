Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

