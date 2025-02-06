Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

