Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.23 and its 200-day moving average is $597.52. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

