Crewe Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $213.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

