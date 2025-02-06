Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

PPG opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $145.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

