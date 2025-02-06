Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,630,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,547,933.82. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $134,087.50.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.02.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.