Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,630,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,547,933.82. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.
- On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $134,087.50.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.
Cricut Stock Performance
CRCT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.