Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,630,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,547,933.82. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $134,087.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.