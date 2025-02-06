Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02.

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crocs by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

