Cronos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.33 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $19.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.