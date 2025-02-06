Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. 3,280,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

