CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CSGS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. 316,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

