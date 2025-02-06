Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $1,603,675.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

CFR opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

