D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COYA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of COYA opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coya Therapeutics news, CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,615. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

