Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $391.43 and last traded at $383.53. Approximately 9,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.10.
Daily Journal Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of $560.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.92.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
