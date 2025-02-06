DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Tops $0.19

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. DeepBook Protocol has a market cap of $539.39 million and approximately $50.26 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,704.21 or 0.99895380 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,530.79 or 0.99716244 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol’s launch date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,872,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,872,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.2113215 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $38,222,297.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

