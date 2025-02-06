Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $106.66. 1,471,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,174,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,947,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

