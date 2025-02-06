Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. Deluxe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.550 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 547,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,625. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $876.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

