Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:TD

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

TD opened at C$82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.