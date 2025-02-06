Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

