dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.75 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $4,418.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,821,221 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,822,265.5164519 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99563605 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,008.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

