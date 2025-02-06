DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, Zacks reports. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. DHI Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.11. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

