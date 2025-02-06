DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12, Zacks reports. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%.
DHT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 2,644,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. DHT has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.
DHT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
