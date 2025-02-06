Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0 million-$106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.3 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of DGII traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,018. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Digi International has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $92,832.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,406.12. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $222,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,178.80. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,329 shares of company stock valued at $332,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

